A HUMBERSIDE Police Detective Chief Inspector has today (Friday) been dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing.

The independent panel, led by a legally qualified chair, heard that Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller had allegedly "referred to a black colleague using racist language," the force said.

It added that Mr Miller was immediately suspended and an internal investigation was carried out.

The force said his actions were found to have amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour contrary to Police Conduct Regulations, in respect of Discreditable Conduct and Equality and Diversity.

Detective Superintendent Matthew Baldwin, from Humberside Police's Professional Standards Department, said: “There is no place for this kind of disrespectful language or attitude in modern policing and we will not tolerate it from any member of staff.

“We are proud to say that the overwhelming majority of our officers and staff value diversity and inclusion and celebrate the wide variety of different cultures and backgrounds which make up our communities. This case clearly demonstrates that our officers and staff will not accept this kind of language and will confront and deal with it, if they hear it.

“It’s vitally important to us that the communities we serve know that they will be treated with courtesy and respect whatever their background and that if we find that any officer or staff member is falling short of that standard, they will be severely dealt with.”