WHAT on earth is City of York Council playing at? At the beginning of the pandemic they cancelled green waste three times over a total of six weeks, then on 30 November there was no sign of any collections on the timetable and it was not listed on the new one either.
In my village there were many, many green bins put out and were left.
I think there must have been lots of telephone calls because these bins were finally collected several days later.
I wonder what it cost the council to do this just because someone didn't proof read the timetable properly, I wonder who was responsible?
It seems the council can spend our council tax however they want to without recriminations.
Who is in charge and what are they doing about this situation?
Sylvia Dunn,
Rutland Close,
Copmanthorpe,
York
