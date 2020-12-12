A UNIQUE property in York, known locally as ‘the Nell Gwynne house’, has gone on the market for £1,295,000.

The Old Manor House, on Clifton, is known as the Nell Gwynne house due to rumours that when Charles II visited the city his mistress stayed at the property.

It is a Grade II listed Jacobean building and one of the most distinctive and notable houses within the Clifton area of York, Carter Jonas, the estate agency selling the property said.

The 17th century façade features Dutch gables and intricate masonry and was built around a medieval timber-framed building.

Carter Jonas said: "The present owners have sympathetically renovated and restored the building, updating the house to serve as a contemporary family home.

"The original timber-framed house remains very much in evidence in the exposed beams, intricately detailed fireplaces and an 18th Century corner cupboard. The magnificent geometrically panelled entrance door is one of the oldest in York."

The house is deceptively spacious at more than 3,500 square feet, and the layout lends itself perfectly to family living, the agency added.

The ground floor features an entrance hall, three well-proportioned reception rooms, a spacious kitchen with dining area and access to a cellar, utility room and WC.

The first floor has three generous-sized bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite shower room, a family bathroom and a further shower room.

The second floor has two more bedrooms, in the converted attics, which have been transformed into light and airy spaces running from the front to the back of the house.

Outside the garden is a "secluded and green haven, bathed in sunlight," Carter Jonas said.

The patio features a pond with a waterfall formed from stone salvaged from Hull City Hall.

Beyond the garden lies the garage with workshop area and driveway parking for two to three vehicles.