A 'MAGICAL Tree of Light' - the first installation of its type in the UK - has been switched on in York to add festive cheer at the end of a grim year.
The York BID initiative consists of 1,000 LED lights wrapped around the single tree in the Eye of York, near the Castle Museum and Clifford's Tower.
It uses the Twinkly ™ system, with the lights controlled via a smartphone and able to display many effects.
Reyahn King, chief executive of York Museums Trust, said the magical tree would add to York's Christmas atmosphere right outside the Castle Museum's Christmas Spectacular on Kirkgate, adding: "It all adds to the festive cheer so needed at the end of 2020."
The lights, the final part of a series of BID initiatives in the festive period, will also be used to mark important dates; for example, the national Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27, when it will be lit in purple.
York BID executive director Andrew Lowson said:“Our businesses really need support at this time. We’ve had fantastic feedback so far from our Christmas initiatives and on behalf of the business community, I’d like to thank people for continuing to support local.”