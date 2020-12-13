YORK Minster is preparing for a Christmas Day like never before - with only a limited number of pre-booked tickets available for popular services to ensure numbers are managed safely.

Free tickets for the 10am, 11am and 4pm services on December 25 will be available on a first come first served basis from 10am on Monday, December 14, by going to www.yorkminster.org.

But a cathedral spokeswoman said people who couldn’t get a ticket would still be able to join in the worship from the comfort of their home through live streaming online or catch up later via the Minster’s website, You Tube and Facebook channels.

She said Midnight Mass at 11pm on Christmas Eve, with the Archbishop of York and music from the Songmen and Choral Scholars of the Choir of York Minster, would be a pre-recorded online service only.

The ever-popular and atmospheric ‘Carols by Candlelight’ by the Chapter House Choir at 7.30pm this Wednesday, including new virtual recordings from the choir, alongside highlights of past performances, set against beautiful footage of the Chapter House in candlelight, was also moving online, she said.

Canon Precentor The Revd Canon Vicky Johnson said: “This will be a most poignant Advent and Christmas after a sombre year. We cannot welcome all those who would wish to visit the Minster this Christmas but we will be present for them in other ways. Christmas will look a little different for us this year.

“We cannot do the things we would ordinarily do, and we, along with everyone across the nation have had to think creatively about how we can share the story of Christmas, but the message remains the same: Jesus is born for each one of us, bringing light and hope to the whole world.”