AN award-winning York pub has created a 'secret garden' for customers to dine outdoors.
And they say the space has been designed to feel like the indoors, outdoors, with pictures hanging between tables and lights and curtains hanging from the trellis roof.
The Whippet Inn, on North Street, is taking bookings for diners who would like to sit outdoors.
A spokesperson for the pub said: "We wanted to create something unique for our guests.
"An outdoor environment that still felt decadent and quirky – just like our restaurant décor.
"We understand that our guests are meeting friends and family they may not have seen for a while, so it was important we make it as special and as comfortable as we could.
"Our secret garden is covered, heated and with music playing throughout."
The venue is also offering meals that can be cooked at home.