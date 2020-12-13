A RADIO presenter who went to school in North Yorkshire has published his first book in time for Christmas.

Ed James, who went to Easingwold School, is now a radio presenter for Heart FM in Birmingham, but his career in radio began at a young age on BBC Radio York when won a competition to present a children's what's on guide on air.

Since then Ed, 44, has gone on to co-found a creative content marketing agency, HDY in 2018, as well as becoming a master practitioner in neuro-linguistic programming which looks at understanding how people organise their thinking, feeling, language and behaviour.

For his first foray in to writing, he’s teamed up with behaviour and relationship experts Mark and Nicky Taylor to write Be More Kid.

The book looks at how, as adults, we must unlearn some of the more unhelpful habits that we have learned as and re-learn the childlike traits of “playfulness, passion, being present and having purpose”.

Ed says the inspiration for the book came from his daughter, Jaime - now 14 - who broke her arm when she was six -and coped without a hitch.

“She just got on with it,” he said. “It didn't stop her doing anything at all. I thought at the time, I'd have been off work, I'd have stayed in bed. I thought it was an incredible way to handle things and I started looking at how kids approach life, they are always open, present in the moment and engaged. As adults we lose sight of that and start to question ourselves, we start to doubt ourselves.

"The book is about unlearning all the unhelpful doubts if you like, and getting back to that organic childlike state.

"There are some practical things and exercises in there that we all can do to help us get back to that."

He said the book is full of timely advice and ideas to help you cope in these difficult times

Be More Kid is available now through be-more-kid.com or directly from Amazon and Waterstones at a recommended retail price of £10.99.

Playfulness in adults is closely related to emotional well-being, but somewhere between childhood and becoming an adult play stops too often.”