POLICE in York are urging people with allotments to be vigilant following a spate of thefts and damage at Kilburn Road Allotments over the past few days.

Officers have received eight reports of incidents including shed break-ins, damage to sheds, theft of tools and one shed containing tools, a lawnmower and trimmer, was set on fire.

The incidents are believed to have happened overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Inspector Lee Pointon, of York Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “While we investigate these incidents, we urge allotment users to be vigilant and take as many security precautions as they can. We appreciate it’s inconvenient to have to take tools home with you, but please do remove any items of value from your sheds and ensure you have sturdy locks fitted.

“We are also appealing to anyone who has any information that could assist our enquiries. If anyone has CCTV from the area, or saw any suspicious activity at the allotments over the past few days, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room for incident 12200224451.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow these crime prevention tips

• If you have a door lock or window lock on your outbuilding, use it.

• A simple padlock and hasp correctly fitted to a door can deter an opportunist thief. Use a close coupled padlock for increased security.

• Consider external lighting, either dusk to dawn lighting or PIR lighting dependent on the location of the outbuilding.

• Windows should be secured and preferably blocked up with internal metal mesh.

• Trim back overgrown vegetation as this provides cover for criminals

• Doors, frames and walls should be in good condition. Hinges should be secured with threaded coach bolts and back plates or large back washers.

• Fix chains/anchor points to walls/ floor to secure heavy/valuable items and tools. If no heavy items are available to chain tools to, fill a bucket with concrete and embed a chain

• Mark your valuable items in a prominent position with your postcode – find out more here Property marking – North Yorkshire Police | North Yorkshire Police

• Consider installing an alarm for your shed.