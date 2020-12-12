THE seaside port of Whitby is a town with a lovely harbour, interesting shops, an imposing abbey and an interesting history. However the town is only fully appreciated by a short walk to the south east along the sea cliffs to the (still operating) lighthouse buildings.

Start the walk with a quick amble along the west pier of Whitby. Here the fishing boats still operate along with a number of pleasure crafts. You can also grab a coffee before returning to the bridge which crosses the River Esk to the eastern part of the town. This is the oldest part of the town, dating back to 656ad in Roman Times. However the original name was Streonshal, a Saxon word for Lighthouse Bay. After crossing the bridge turn left (north) along the second lane to the foot of the 199 stairs which lead up to the abbey. This is Church Street and the various tight, cobbled streets are a reminder of one of Whitby’s more notorious historical industries, that of smuggling.

The climb up the stone steps takes you past St Marys Church, worth a visit but probably on your return. It was probably founded in early Norman times but the splendid interior dates to the 18th century. Turn left at the abbey and follow the Cleveland Way/Coastal Path signs to the cliff side, high above the town. It is a good place for photos with views over the town to the western cliffs.

Turn right at the cliff edge and follow the gravelled path which sticks close to the cliffs for half a mile to reach a caravan park (not as bad as it sounds!). The beach to your left is Saltwick Bay. On meeting tarmac continue through the park with the caravans all on your right. After passing the reception buildings exit the site via a stile.

For the next mile the path sticks close to the cliffs with excellent views of the sea cliffs themselves and out to sea, The path can be muddy in places but aside for a couple of stiles is easy walking. The lighthouse comes in to view and the light itself is set in a set of very whitewashed buildings. The lighthouse was built in 1857. Look for the large foghorn on the roof of the houses you first arrive at. The lighthouse is still operational although the foghorn does not and is now a holiday cottage.

Turn right on the lane/road and head inland, climbing a little for 300 metres to a farm. Turn right at some cottages and follow the lane for half a mile (parallel to the coast) to the farm at Brook house. Bend right here for 100 metres to a quiet road and turn right. This road heads like an arrow towards Whitby Abbey, 1 mile distant. The views of the abbey are excellent on its approaches - why I believe doing the walk this way round is best.

The abbey itself was built in the 7th century as the centre of the old kingdom of Northumbrian but fell into rack and ruin after the dissolution. Now it is managed by English Heritage. From the abbey join the outbound route at the top of the steps and return to the town to enjoy one of the many cafes and pubs.

Fact File:

Distance: Roughly five miles

Height to Climb: 120m (395 feet)

Start: NZ 901110. There is a car park to the east of the river but it fills quickly. There are others in the town, just head for the harbour to start the walk.

Difficulty: Easy/Medium. Apart from the long climb up the steps this is a straightforward walk.

Refreshments: Whitby has a large choice of cafes and pubs.

Be Prepared:

The route description and sketch map only provide a guide to the walk. You must take out and be able to read a map (O/S Explorer 27) and in cloudy/misty conditions a compass.

