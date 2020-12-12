A MAN who was medically evacuated to York Hospital after becoming one of the first people to contract Covid-19 is now donating blood plasma to help save others.

And Trevor Bayfield, 55, is urging people who have recovered from coronavirus to donate too and help to beat the virus.

Trevor caught Covid after breaking his leg and shoulder while skiing in Italy.

After treatment in an Italian hospital he was medivacked to York Hospital before being transferred to Hull in the very early stages of the pandemic.

Doctors told him he was one of the first people in Yorkshire to be treated for the virus.

The sales manager, from Ryedale, spent eleven days in hospital, three of those on oxygen.

He is now recovering, but owing to the injuries he suffered in the accident, it has taken time.

He said: “I definitely know I’ve had the virus, I’m not as active as I was but I am very keen to help however I can.”

Trevor is urging anyone who has had Covid to join him in donating plasma.

He said: “I’m now up to 14 plasma donations and have my 15th booked in for Christmas Eve.

“I will continue on as long as I am able to and would encourage anyone who has either had symptoms or a confirmed case to offer to donate their plasma.”

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) says that people in Yorkshire who were previously in hospital with Covid-19 have donated plasma 90 times.

Donors who received hospital treatment for coronavirus are more likely to have the high level of antibodies needed for convalescent plasma, which could help others struggling to develop their own immune response to the virus.

Plasma could be a life-saving treatment for people who won’t respond to vaccination, such as those receiving chemotherapy, and before vaccines are fully introduced.

The NHSBT is renewing its call for more donors to support its clinical trials for convalescent plasma as a treatment for Covid-19.

Professor David Roberts, NHSBT associate medical director for blood donation, said: “Our analysis shows people who had hospital care make our best donors. They have the highest antibody levels and their antibodies stay higher for longer.

“We are grateful to people in Yorkshire who have been willing to donate their plasma. Especially to those who were in hospital and will have had a difficult time this year. By donating, they could be helping to save lives.”

If you’ve had confirmed coronavirus or the symptoms, you can volunteer to donate plasma at www.nhsbt.nhs.uk or simply search online for ‘donate plasma’.