THE mother of a little girl who was diagnosed with leukaemia five years ago on Monday has told how a Yorkshire children's cancer charity made her daughter Rosie smile every day of her successful treatment.

Lisa Riley was urging people to support Candlelighters as it tries to to make Christmas a little brighter for children battling cancer over the festive period.

Lisa, of Harrogate, said Rosie, who had Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant after four rounds of chemotherapy and was now 'doing great,' attending ballet, tap and acrobatics lessons and preparing to take part in the British Transplant Games next year.

She said: “During her treatment we lived at Leeds General Infirmary for five months and Candlelighters made Rosie smile every day.

"They would visit her room when she was too poorly to go to the playroom, they would bring little gifts to cheer her up and they always had time for a chat. The sweetie trolley was a weekly highlight and the presents on Christmas Eve were very exciting (and Santa's visit of course!

"We absolutely can't thank Candlelighters enough, we would have been lost without them. They make a rubbish day a good day and turn a sad face into a smiley face."

A charity spokeswoman said that families dealing with childhood cancer had faced much turmoil this year; with the stresses and strains of keeping their child safe, navigating frequently changing government guidelines and hospital practices, as well as increased financial pressures that both Covid and childhood cancer had brought.

"Through these challenges, Candlelighters has been there for families at every step, with adapted services to support them emotionally, practically and financially and the charity is determined to help bring smiles to their faces this Christmas too," she said.

"Candlelighters relies entirely on support from the community to continue delivering its support to families. If you would like to support Candlelighters this Christmas, you can find all the ways to do so on their website at https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/christmas-2020/ or by calling them on 0113 322 9283.

"By supporting Candlelighters during this festive season, you will be helping to make Christmas a little brighter for all the families and children currently battling childhood cancer across Yorkshire."