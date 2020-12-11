A YORKSHIRE swim school, which hosts classes in York, are looking to spread some Christmas cheer this year with special donations.

Puddle Ducks York, Hull and East Yorkshire have donated to Bundles of Joy in Beverley, who provide parents in need with much needed baby essentials throughout the local area.

For their annual Christmas campaign, the swim-school decided to give back to their local community, as they know this year has been such a difficult time for many.

Owner of Puddle Ducks York, Hull and East Yorkshire , Ellie Cawdell, said: “We really wanted to give back to our local community this year, as we know it has been an uncertain and troubling time for most.

“Every family deserves to be warm and comfortable this Christmas, to properly enjoy the company of their loved ones and the cheer that the season brings.”

Puddle Ducks’ has had to close their pools throughout the national lockdown, with lessons stopping in March and once again in November, but they are not letting that stop them from bringing festive cheer to the community.

Bundles of Joy in Beverley provides much needed baby supplies including clothes, nappies, toiletries, accessories, prams, buggies, cots, and toys, to many parents in the local area who are in need.

Their purpose is to help relieve poverty and offer support to disadvantaged families who have found themselves in need, by providing much needed baby essentials which can often prove very costly.

Ellie went on to say: “Bundles of Joy does an amazing job supporting local families, and have seen an increase in demand since the pandemic began.

“We hope our donations helps.”

Further information on Puddle Ducks can be found at: https://bit.ly/3qKZlnx