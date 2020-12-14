"HE had a heart of gold" - this is how Mark Fursdon paid tribute to his brother Paul who has died suddenly at his home in York from epilepsy at the age of 43.

Paul, who worked at the Co-op in Acomb and had suffered from epilepsy for more than 20 years, died after a seizure two and a half weeks ago.

Despite the efforts of emergency responders who spent 45 minutes trying to revive Paul, he passed away in the bedroom of the home in Acomb that he shared with his partner Lisa Bower and his younger brother Mark.

His funeral will take place on Thursday at St Stephen's Church, Acomb, followed by a burial at Fulford Cemetery.

Mark, 40, said: "From talking to the coroner and doctors it seems that Paul died from Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy or SUDEP. It is not unknown but it is quite uncommon.

Paul, right, with his brother Mark

"During a grand mal seizure the breathing stops and the heart stops - for reasons they don't understand.

"Even if we had been able to get in to him straight away, even if the emergency responders had got in straight away, chances are it was very minimal that we could have done anything."

Following his death, friends of Paul set up a GoFundMe page, originally to pay towards funeral costs - but most of the money will now go towards epilepsy research, said Mark.

He said money from the family and Paul's employers would cover most of the funeral costs, and the GoFundMe cash could pay towards a headstone and allow for a charity donation.

Mark added: "Paul was always a supporter of epilepsy charities and it is fitting to respect his friends' wishes so we will take a bit to pay towards the headstone but for the most part we want to raise awareness for epilepsy charities, especially local ones, and SUDEP Action.

"We want to contribute. It won't ease the pain, but if we can raise awareness and get through to one more person it would mean a lot to us - and it is something Paul would want us to do.

"A lot of people don't realise how bad epilepsy can be and how it can affect your life and family."

Paul with some of his family

Mark said Paul, who had attended Fulford School, had undergone several changes to his epilepsy medication over the years in a bid to manage the condition. He said there was a pattern to his seizures where he would be "tired and a bit spaced out", have a mild seizure, then a couple of hours later have a major one.

This is exactly what happened on the evening of November 24 - except Paul didn't come round after the main seizure.

Despite suffering from the condition for more than two decades, Mark said Paul didn't let it get him down.

"He was always laughing and joking and making the most of life. He enjoyed himself.

Paul with his mum, Penny

"But I know from conversations how much he hated having epilepsy - over time, he lost hours, days, weeks of his life when he would have no idea what happened.

"Because of that he was very conscious of taking his medication and following every bit of advice doctors gave."

Mark described his brother - who was the eldest of six - as having a "heart of gold" who would do "everything he could to help anyone". He added: "A lot of people saw him as a brother or father figure." He was an avid fan of Newcastle United.

Paul leaves his partner Lisa, mother Penny, father Nigel, and siblings Mark, Vicky, Hiedi, Georgina and Jamie.

You can donate to the GoFundMe page search for "help raise funds for paul's funers".