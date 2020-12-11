A HUGE tented palace in York will be home to a panto in theNew Year.

A new production of Aladdin by The Great Yorkshire Pantomime will be performed in a tented palace on Knavesmire at York Racecourse over the Easter holidays.

The panto has been created by Chris Moreno, the producer of York’s Grand Opera House pantomimes over the last four years. The full-length theatrical spectacular will be staged inside a 54m diameter big top which has been transformed into a heated theatre housing a socially-distanced audience in tiered, cushioned seats. The Tented Palace complex is one of the largest to be assembled in the north of England for a theatrical performance, and is one of the stars of the show!

Aladdin, The Great Yorkshire Pantomime will be staged with full adherence to the latest Covid-19 guidelines. Normally large enough for an audience of 2,500, the theatre capacity will be reduced to 976 seated in socially-distanced pods of 3, 4, 5 or 6 seats, with a minimum purchase of 2 tickets.

The extensive stage spans 50m and will comprise an impressive Palace façade, stunning projected scenery and magical special effects, as well as full stage lighting and sound.

Aladdin, the Great Yorkshire Pantomime

The Tented Palace complex also includes a connecting 48m x 18m spacious, carpeted Grand Foyer with a fully-licensed bar, as well as festive theatre food stalls.

Aladdin, The Great Yorkshire Pantomime will run from 19th March to 11th April for 36 performances, with a stellar cast to be announced in the new year. Aladdin and 21 colourful characters will transport audiences to the exotic Far East on a fantastic adventure featuring a beautiful love story, a high-flying magic carpet, a wish-granting nutty genie, the very evil Abanazar and a magic lamp full of spectacular family entertainment.

Producer and director Chris Moreno said, “Having produced over three hundred pantomimes and as many open-air and arena concerts, the idea of marrying the two concepts is both exciting and fabulous. I can’t wait to get going and am so looking forward to this unique pantomime experience, with a truly talented cast and some extraordinary special effects.

“Aladdin is the most magical pantomime ever written, and producing it in this exciting space gives me a wonderful opportunity to have some creative fun!”

Chief Executive of York Racecourse, William Derby said, “We are thrilled to be the venue for the staging of Aladdin, The Great Yorkshire Pantomime, which will bring entertainment to many families who have been deprived of live entertainment at Christmas. The Knavesmire will make a majestic setting for The Tented Palace.”

Tickets for Aladdin, The Great Yorkshire Pantomime go on sale today here through Seetickets and are available in four price bands, ranging from £15-£35 for adults and £12-£29 for children/concessions, plus booking fees.