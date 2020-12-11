NHS England has recognised the work of NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) with the top award of a ‘Green Star’ rating.
The rating has been awarded after scores were achieved from five assessment criteria including: providing good governance, annual reporting, day-to-day engagement practice, feedback and evaluation, and a commitment reducing health equalities.
Phil Mettam, accountable officer for NHS Vale of York CCG, said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in helping us achieve this rating. It has been a great effort across the sector, built on the foundations of good partnership working.
“The award reflects our approach to commissioning which has always tried to be inclusive and patient focussed with as much co-production as possible.”
Some of the work that contributed to the Green Star rating includes helping maternity users have their say, working with young people who have mental health conditions, improving services for wheelchair users, listening to the LGBT+ community and rolling out training and awareness sessions and engaging with young people with disabilities and their families.