A GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter has announced that her band will return to the UK in 2021, including a performance at York Barbican on October 31.
Audiences can look forward to experiencing more of Beth Hart’s “breath-taking, emotionally charged,” live shows including songs from her latest albums ‘War In My Mind’ and ‘Fire On The Floor’.
Beth, 47, said: “More than any record I’ve ever made, I’m more open to being myself on these songs.
“I’ve come a long way with healing, and I’m comfortable with my darknesses, weirdness and things that I’m ashamed of – as well as all the things that make me feel good.
“A lot of subjects are covered on War In My Mind.”
Beth continues to wow audiences all over the world with her unique performances and “astounding,” voice.
Previously, she sold out the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, with the performance later released on DVD and Blu-Ray across the country.
Tickets for Beth Hart go on sale from today at 9am at the venue’s website at: yorkbarbican.co.uk
York Barbican is the largest entertainment venue in the city.