A former Coronation Street actress, whose mother was arrested after they took her grandmother from a care home, has said her gran's going to be allowed to come home.

As The Press reported last month, video footage shared on social media by Leandra Ashton showed her 73-year-old mother Ylenia Angelis sitting handcuffed in a police car.

She said the footage was shot around 30 minutes after Ms Angelis had wheeled 97-year-old Tina Thornborough out of Northgate House home in Market Weighton, East Yorkshire.

Now Leandra says on Facebook that there's been a breakthrough.

She said: "News from social services that a home care package had been sourced and my Nan could come home. Currently it's going to take 8 days to have everything 'signed off'. This obviously concerns us as we're not sure how long my Nan has left. We're still trying to make it happen as quickly as possible."

Leandra Ashton briefly appeared on Coronation Street during 2016 as Saskia Larson, the fiancee of Will Chatterton, played by Leon Ockenden.

In a statement at the time, assistant chief constable Chris Noble of Humberside Police said the force responded to “a report of an assault at a care home” in Market Weighton.

He added: “The care home had also reported that a woman who they were legally responsible for had been taken from the home by her daughter.

“Officers found both women along with a third woman nearby and informed them that they would need to return the lady to the home, as is their legal duty to do so.

“The situation was distressing and emotional for everyone and the woman did not want her mother to be returned to the care home staff.

“The officer in attendance had to ensure that everyone was safe and in particular the 93-year-old lady who was frail and vulnerable and so made the decision to briefly restrain the 73-year-old woman until the situation was calm and under control.

“Officers then returned the elderly lady to the home.

“The 73-year-old lady was then immediately unrestrained, de-arrested and allowed to return home with her daughter.

“She and her daughter thanked the officers for the way they had dealt with the incident.

“We understand that this is an emotional and difficult situation for all those involved.

“We sympathise with all families who are in this position and will continue to provide whatever support we can to both parties.”