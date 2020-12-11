A York school is installing its very own ice rink - as a reward for students for their hard work and dedication during the past term.

The attraction promises to be the highlight of the festive build-up at Archbishop Holgate's School, in Hull Road, which is the city's largest secondary school.

All students are being invited to swap their uniforms for Christmas jumpers and festive accessories, skip a lesson and take to the ice with their friends.

There will be hour-long sessions for each year group - with two form groups on the ice at a time - on different days, starting with the youngest pupils.

The activity is free of charge but there will be an opportunity for students to donate to charity if they wish, with a bucket to the side of the ice rink.

In a letter to parents, head teacher Andrew Daly said: "As a school, we work hard to ensure that students feel valued and that their hard work and dedication does not go unnoticed."

He said the school had introduced a merits system as part of its rewards policy and students across different year groups had been working 'exceptionally hard to accumulate merits' since the new school year began.

"Therefore, and in lieu of our usual rewards trips at this time of year, we have arranged for an ice rink to be set up in school for the final week of term."

The ice rink will be accompanied with music, lights and snow, and there will be hot chocolate and benches for those who either don’t want to skate or are resting.

"We have external staff, external first aid plus the head of year and other AHS staff in attendance."

All parents need to fill in an online permission form to allow students to take part.

Mr Daly said 'a very thorough investigation of the necessary control measures' had been held, and safety precautions included social distancing in the queue. Hands will be sanitised before entering the skate change area, and all skates will be sanitised before each use.

The ice rink staff will be wearing face coverings and gloves and have their temperature taken at the start of each day.

Sanitiser stations will be available on entry to the ice rink while barriers, skate aids and benches will be sanitised.