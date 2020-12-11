CORONAVIRUS vaccinations will start at seven locations across York and North Yorkshire from next week - with York understood to be preparing for ‘V-Day’ at a former Park&Ride site next Wednesday.

Amanda Bloor, of the North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), told a press briefing that details of the seven sites where the jabs will be available will be released in coming days, while an NHS England spokesman said further information on the Covid vaccination roll-out - primary care and community elements - was expected shortly, and would be announced nationally.

However, a source told The Press that plans were in hand to start vaccinating York people in the ex-Askham Bar Park&Ride site off Moor Lane next Wednesday - provided the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had been delivered.

The source said:

l One initial batch of 975 doses was expected, which would need to be refrigerated and administered within three and a half days before it became unstable.

l GP surgeries would contact patients to offer them an appointment to receive the jab, and people should not ring their surgeries to ask for one.

l The top priority would be people aged over 80 with extra health problems, such as diabetes, which would make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus - but they would need to be mobile and able to get to the site.

l If not enough of these patients were found to fill all the appointments, the secondary priority for appointments would be care home workers and NHS frontline staff.

l A GP would be present on site at all times to supervise the operation, with nurses and health care assistants involved in giving the jabs.

The Park&Ride site has already been successfully used this autumn to give the flu vaccine to thousands of patients, many of whom have driven there to get their jab while sitting in their cars before driving out again.

However, there has also been a walk-in facility for those without cars, which it is understood would be used again with the Covid vaccinations.

Signs to the car park previously referred to a ‘flu vaccination site’ but have now been amended to refer simply to a ‘vaccination site’.

The start of Covid vaccinations in the UK was dubbed V-Day by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Amanda Bloor said people would need to be patient as the vaccination programme would take place over a number of months, with “the vast majority” not happening until next year, and patients would be contacted with a personal invitation to attend.

She understood that some people were really anxious to get the vaccine as soon as possible but plans were being put in place to do that as quickly and as safely as possible, although it was a major logistical exercise.

The briefing heard that the number of Covid patients in hospitals was down, with 43 currently at York Hospital, 20 at Harrogate and 52 at Scarborough.

Meanwhile, officials said two primary schools in the county were completely closed because of outbreaks, with another 20 schools affected by the closures of classes or year groups.