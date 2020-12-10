A LANDLORD has decided to close one of his York pubs for the first part of each week because Tier 2 restrictions mean it isn't economical.

Jason Hawkins says the Blue Boar in Castlegate will only open from to until York moves into Tier 1, with customers no longer having to buy a substantial meal before being able to buy a drink.

"Like a number of other pubs in the city, its simply not economical for us to operate it as a more food led operation," he said.

"We’re waiting for the next Tier announcement, hopefully Tier 1, before we can reopen it fully. The hospitality industry is doing its best to operate in Tier 2 but its difficult to get to a break even point with the reduced capacities in our venues.

He said his other pub, the Three Tuns in Coppergate, was 'faring reasonably well,' staying open with most of his staff working.

"The weekdays are very steady but that’s to be expected and actually it helps us ensure the customers can be seated and served with adequate space for them," he said.

"The weekend is obviously busier but we’ve been turning a lot of people away that aren’t from a tier 2 or a plainly more than 1 household.

"It makes for a difficult day for the staff ,who are simply trying to help and are glad to be back at work."