AN historic pub in York city centre is looking for a new landlord.
In a Facebook post, staff at The Spread Eagle in Walmgate, say the current lease on the Marstons pub has ended and it's on the market to let.
In their post the current team say: "After 9years 7months and 3 days my sentence is done. After over 500 gigs including The sherlocks, Tom Hingley, Mark Morris, Kermit, Aziz Ibrahim, bang bang Romeo, viola beach, JB Barrington, the list is endless.... Was always going to end in December this year but we wanted to go with a bang but Covid has ended that...thanks for all your custom, it’s been emotional."
The three storey Victorian pub, which fronts on to Walmgate, has a beer garden and is now listed on Right Move as being available on a new 'free of tie' lease at flexible terms to be agreed.