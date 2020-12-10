A "CONCERNED" resident is calling for changes to a "dangerous" stretch of the A19 south of York following another crash earlier this week.

The collision, at Escrick, involved a VW Beetle and a JCB Fastrac towing a slurry tanker and happened at 9.15pm on Monday, blocking the route for most of the night.

Following the crash TC Mark Patterson, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted: "Amazingly the occupants of the car weren't seriously injured, given the final position of the vehicles."

Lela Rowe, who lives near the scene of the collision on Monday, says action is needed to make the A19 safer through the village before someone is killed.

The scene of the crash on the A19 on Monday night. Picture: Lela Rowe

Speaking about Monday's crash, Lela said: "I was just about to go to bed when I heard a massive smash."

She added: "I've heard at least four crashes near my house before.

"It is dangerous definitely. I'm not the only resident in Escrick that would say that. Everyone says the same thing that it's not safe.

"I am concerned about there being more crashes.

"Without the road through the village being made safer a fatal crash is just waiting to happen."

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Escrick on Monday. Picture: Lela Rowe

She believes the speed limit needs reducing from 40mph to 30mph through the village, and thinks more street lights should be installed, as "it's such a dark road." Lela also believes introducing speed cameras could help make the road safer.

Lela said: "When I looked online about how many crashes there had been on the A19 in Escrick over the past 10 years, I found about 22.

"As a resident of the village I have also nearly been made a statistic myself when a huge sheet of steel flew off a lorry coming around the corner at 40mph, which is simply too fast for a road going through a village.

"However, many vehicles I am sure go faster than this as there are no cameras."

She added that there are a number of junctions in the village where vehicles have to pull out "into the high speed traffic."

Lela said: "Every driver I know says how bad this road is.

"There have been paper petitions in the village and there has been surveys and assessments yet the speed does not get changed/ no lights get put in.

"Does it have to take a death, several deaths before this is taken seriously? Monday's accident is a miracle the occupants of the car are okay. Children, families, elderly, professionals all kinds of people cross this road and use this road. Who will be next if we don’t get something done?"

The Press has contacted North Yorkshire County Council for a comment and is awaiting a response.