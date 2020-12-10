HERE is the first look inside York's newest bar, restaurant and cafe and cocktail bar - The Impossible WonderBar and Tea Rooms.

Opening on Saturday in the the former Carluccio’s restaurant in St Helen’s Square, it is part of a £3 million investment which includes the transformation of the next-door site into a new boutique 18-bedroom hotel with another restaurant inside earmarked to open in September 2021.

The multi-million-pound investment by Tokyo Industries will create 200 new jobs in the city.

A spokesperson said: "Impossible York brings a totally new drinking and dining experience to the city, set across its three floors in York’s St Helen’s Square.

"Located in the historical Terry’s of York building, Impossible York breathes new life into the incredible property, complete with ground floor tea room and brasserie and opulent first floor cocktail bar."

General manager of the site Stephanie Powell said the opening of The Impossible WonderBar and Tea Room was great timing as York emerges from lockdown.

She said: "This will include a restaurant bar and tea room - with a British-Bavarian food menu for the restaurant, and an exceptional tea room experience that uses local providers. As well as a beautifully crafted central island bar where classic cocktails have been rejuvenated with added flair to tantalise the senses.”

Steph added that more work would begin in January on building a new whiskey lounge above the Impossible Wonderbar, and a Speakeasy secret bar at the back of the site.

The build will also include two rooftop terraces overlooking York Minster.

Steph said: “This part of the build will help create 100 new jobs for the city, and is something new for York."

Impossible York is now taking bookings for all three of its floors, with the ground-floor tea room and brasserie complete with stunning original chocolatiers feature window displays, giving plenty of nods to the original occupants of the building, Terry’s of York.

The tea room will serve afternoon teas and sweet delights, championing local suppliers, alongside specially imported coloured coffees, with chocolates and coffee also available to purchase for takeaway.

The brasserie, complete with open kitchen, will serve British-Bavarian dishes, the all-encompassing menu champions local produce with local butchers and local bakery, Bluebird Bakery. A central island bar will serve classic cocktails.

The brasserie menu features winter warmers with mains, flatbreads, shears and topped fries.

Highlights include Yorkshire Venison Burger, pretzel bun, smoked cheddar, treacle bacon, celeriac slaw, The Wurst, Frankfurter, Jagermeister pulled pork, gherkins, sauerkraut, mustard cheese, currywurst sauce, Butternut Squash & Spring Onion Strudel, bird-eye chilli pesto, sesame and spinach, Spicy Nduja Sausage Flatbread, chorizo, mozzarella and chilli oil and Frankfurter Sausage Topped Fries, mustard cheese sauce, caramelized onions.

Perfect for sharing, guests can indulge in Fondue, Frankfurter bites, chipolatas, jalapenos and flatbread, all served with smoked cheese dip and a Whole Camembert, served with rosemary bread, celeriac and truffle slaw, juniper and red onion chutney.

Desserts include Black Forest Choux Bun, cherries, chocolate, mascarpone, smoked syrup, Berliner Donuts, served with a choice of sauce (chocolate orange, raspberry & salted caramel) and Yorkshire Parkin, poached pear, rosemary caramel, walnut and stem ginger custard.

On the first floor, a glamorous cocktail bar complete with plush booths and horse-shoe stage for entertainment, serving a drinks menu with signature Impossible York cocktails.

The interiors of Impossible York have been designed with the heritage of the building in mind, complete with original wooden panelling, made in the same wood that created the stunning interiors of the RMS Titanic, striking glass domed ceiling, antique gold details and luxurious fabrics.

The menu itself will also add nods to its former life, with Terry’s Chocolate Orange desserts and drinks.

Supporting local drinks suppliers, Impossible York will also work closely with York Gin to supply premium gins of the menu, including the Chocolate & Orange, inspired by the World-famous Terry’s of York.

Chris Bateson, Operations Director at Impossible York said: “We’re overjoyed to be finally open and ready to welcome in guests. This project has been a real labour of love for us and to see it finally complete is really exciting. We look forward to seeing everyone’s reactions to the venue.”

More Information and bookings at www.ImpossibleYork.com and www.Instagram.com/Impossible_York