POLICE have issued an urgent warning for the public to be vigilant for telephone scams after a North Yorkshire resident lost thousands of pounds.

The resident unfortunately lost the money after following false guidance from a caller claiming to be from HMRC and requesting payment for unpaid taxes.

North Yorkshire Police Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer, Andy Fox, said: "These type of scam calls are all too common and whilst a lot of people realise it is a scam, the fraudsters can be very convincing, as well as intimidating to their victims.

“The most common telephone scams are individuals claiming to be from HMRC about an unpaid tax bill, callers claiming to be from Amazon about a Prime subscription allegedly taken out in the victim’s name or scammers posing as the police, claiming to be investigating a fraud on your bank account.

“If you receive any calls like this, hang up immediately. Never transfer money on the request of a phone call from someone you do not know and if you are ever asked to lie to your bank or the police as to why you are transferring money, it is more than likely to be a scam.

“It is vitally important that you protect your phone and your loved one’s phones, particularly if they live alone or could be vulnerable for another reason. Contact the phone provider to see what call blocking services they offer or purchase a new phone with a built-in call blocker. Alternatively, you can purchase a standalone call blocking device.

“The best armour we have to protect ourselves, our families, friends and neighbours from scammers is sharing information about how they operate and how to keep safe from their tactics so please share this with as many people as you can.”

If you suspect you have been scammed, call North Yorkshire Police on 101. They can offer help, advice and support as well as information on ways to keep yourself safe in future.