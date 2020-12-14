A FLORISTRY student is celebrating the success of her fledgling business after she branched out to launch a new flower stall in York city centre.

Laura Newby set up Belle Blooms from her York home in November 2019, providing arrangements for events, weddings and funerals.

The 25-year-old then set up a stall in York’s Coppergate Shopping Centre this autumn despite the pandemic, and was delighted to see her profits exceed her targets.

Laura, a current student on Askham Bryan College’s Level 3 Floristry course, who has relaunched her flower cart and delivery service post-lockdown, said: “I didn’t have a business background so the thought of starting from scratch was intimidating.

"Although I have industry experience, I really wanted creative control. I used what I have learned on Askham Bryan College’s Level 2 Floristry course, the Business Enterprise course by Princes Trust which I completed online during the lockdown, experiences such as working on arrangements for showcases and, most importantly, lessons from being self-employed.

"All these opportunities helped build my confidence and skills to make Belle Blooms blossom. I’m so excited to serve all who will visit the city centre this Christmas season and be part of York’s amazing independent business offering.”

Laura earned a Fine Arts degree at Manchester Met University but her passion has always been in floristry.

When she completed her studies, she enrolled in Askham Bryan College’s floristry course and has received accolades for her work, including a silver award in the Upcycled Chic category at the 2019 Harrogate Flower Show.

As part of her award for Student of the Year at Askham Bryan, Laura was asked to design, create and present a hand-tied bouquet for The Princess Royal during her visit to the college in September 2019.

Sue Lee, course manager of floristry at Askham Bryan, said: “It is so rewarding to see students with flair and passion follow their dreams and set up in business following training with us at Askham Bryan College.



"It’s a wonderful opportunity for Laura to trade in York so she can showcase her talents and meet new and returning customers."

Belle Blooms will be up at Coppergate Centre, by Fenwick, until January 2021, from Thursday to Saturday, from 9am to 7pm and delivers and collects outside these times.