A WINTER wonderland which has helped to cheer up families since the lockdown lifted will open on Boxing Day to add extra fun to the festive holiday.

A Santa's grotto and outdoor funfair at the Web Adventure Park, Wigginton Road, has created some festive magic in York in the build-up to Christmas.

The Web Winter Wonderland features seven outdoor rides, a Christmas trail, al fresco catering, fake snow and the presence of Father Christmas.

Janice Dunphy, attraction owner, said the rides had attracted such a lovely response from guests, she had decided to open on Boxing Day.

She has also agreed with John Lowery, of York-based Events by Cynosure which hires out funfairs, to keep the rides for 2021.

"Seeing the children’s faces and their enjoyment when they see the lights when they walk into the park is truly magical," she said.

"I know some attractions have decided that they won’t make enough money to open this season with the capacity limits and we know we will may only cover our costs, with luck. But we wanted to do what we could to bring some fun back into our little visitors' lives.

"Seeing a four-year-old walk up to the grotto and speak to Father Christmas has demonstrated what Christmas is about, the simple things."

She said ticket sales were picking up but there was still availability.

"The 9am session is much quieter than the later ones, but the 4.30pm session is special with all the rides lit up and the grotto illuminated," she said.

Janice's indoor soft play centre, Creepy Crawlies, has also been allowed to open under Tier 2 restrictions.

"During the week, Creepy Crawlies has seen some new faces, babies born in lockdown who may never have been anywhere before, new parents chatting and comparing stories," said Janice.

"All this is so important as loneliness is a huge issue over lockdown and we like to think that our park is a place where adults can relax and find someone to talk to – even if it is socially distanced.

"Seeing toddlers who come in scared to leave their parents' side, then after a bit racing up the steps to come down the slides is a little bit of normal in a very strange time."

Janice who was featured on BBC's Panorama's Business on the Brink, said: "I am grateful to be still here, working through each new challenge as everyone is doing.

"I have had a lot of positive comments from the Panorama programme. At the end of the day there are thousands of business owners trying to survive and save jobs, I am just one of them. I admire each and every small business owner like myself who comes through the other side, battered and with no spare cash, but through and ready to start again.

"I am grateful to the support from my team, my family , my landlord, and my customers as without them the Web would have been one of the statistics. But hopefully, we will be here for another 16 years."

The Web Winter Wonderland rides include a dodgem circuit, a fairground swing, a three-storey fun house, spinning tea cups, a balloon ride, and the Sizzler Twister.

Book tickets at www.webadventurepark.co.uk. Sessions are at 9am, 11.30am, 2pm and 4.30pm, with the park sanitised between groups.