DESIGN your own milkshake or indulge in a luxury hot chocolate at a brand new drinks venue in the heart of York.

Kwench at 14 Church Street is the latest venture by Sheridan and David Walker who have successfully run the Dutch Pancake House opposite since 2016.

Their new business which has created six new jobs is in the former Milk Shack shop, and sells milkshakes, including vegan options, smoothies, coffees and hot chocolate made from melted Belgian chocolate and whipped hot milk.

Sheridan admits they must be 'mad' to be opening a milkshake shop in the middle of winter and a pandemic.

"We negotiated with the lady who owned the Milk Shack just before the last lockdown, and agreed to take it over. We revamped it all inside and opened it on December 5."

The couple will continue to run the Dutch Pancake House, while their new team will welcome customers to Kwench.

"We are excited and also a little bit nervous because of footfall," said Sheridan, reflecting on how the Tier restrictions have reduced numbers of people in the city.

She said the Dutch Pancake House had weathered the storm thanks to its loyal customers.

"We do get a lot of tourists and also have a lot of students coming in normally. They have gone home but we still have our regulars. They are keeping us going.

"We just want Kwench to take off and for people to enjoy it as much as the Pancake House. It has been brilliant here; we have loved it and meeting people. We want the same for across the road."

The couple first met in a Dutch pancake house in their teens, said Sheridan.

"I said from the beginning I would love to have one of my own. Then we got married, had children, had a home. I still worked in catering but then I went into charity work. When the kids left home, you get empty nest syndrome and we thought 'let's do it'. We jumped in with both feet."

Kwench is open daily from 8am to 5pm.