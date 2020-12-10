UPDATED 5.30PM: The A64 eastbound slip road has now reopened to traffic following an earlier accident.

 

POLICE are on the scene of an accident on a slip road leading on to the A64 in York.

City of York Council said earlier that due to a police incident the A64 sliproad eastbound from the Fulford Interchange is currently closed to traffic and it has since emerged that it's an accident.

Traffic is currently coping ok with the diversion.

 