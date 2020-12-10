UPDATED 5.30PM: The A64 eastbound slip road has now reopened to traffic following an earlier accident.
POLICE are on the scene of an accident on a slip road leading on to the A64 in York.
City of York Council said earlier that due to a police incident the A64 sliproad eastbound from the Fulford Interchange is currently closed to traffic and it has since emerged that it's an accident.
The #A64 eastbound entry slip road at #A19 (#Selby #York) is currently CLOSED due to an incident. @NYorksRPG are currently at scene, Traffic Officers are on their way to the area to assist. pic.twitter.com/phC6bhKDaX— Highways England (@HighwaysYORKS) December 10, 2020
Traffic is currently coping ok with the diversion.