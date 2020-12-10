A PAIR of York students will be presenting the official chart show on Radio 1 this Christmas.

Alex West and Numi Gildert, who both earned their radio stripes presenting on University Radio York at the University of York, will be on air on New Year’s Day after winning a competition.

The duo are part of the station’s festive programming which this year sees special presenters taking on some pretty key roles, starting on Boxing Day and running through to New Years Day.

Applications to be involved opened back in September, and from thousands of entries, we can now announce the 33 new presenters who’ll be on air this December.

Alex and Numi hail from Reading and Macclesfield respectively, and are now both based in London.

Numi recently submitted a PhD thesis in robotics at the University of York, and Alex, who graduated after studying politics, philosophy and economics said his love of music started early “dancing round the kitchen as a toddler to The Prodigy’s ‘Firestarter’ and terrifying my parents”.

Alex went on to say: “Being able to present on Radio 1 still feels like a dream, I’m bouncing off the walls and my imposter syndrome is through the roof right now... 2020 has been a bit rubbish, hasn’t it - so I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and kicking off 2021 in the best way possible, alongside one of my closest mates.

"There's a lot of pressure, but there's no one I'd rather do it with than Numi, we've got each other's back and I'm looking forward to getting through it with her."

Numi said: “Honestly I can’t believe it but I am absolutely honoured and so thankful to Radio 1 for this opportunity.

"I’m so excited to get back behind the mics with Alex and have a blast.”

Alex and Numi will present The Official Chart Show on Friday, January 1 from 4pm-6pm on BBC Radio 1.