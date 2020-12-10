YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has increased slightly, as new cases of the virus are still being recorded in the area.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that City of York Council area's weekly rate has increased by over two up to 60.8 people per 100,000.
The figures also show that the York area has recorded a further 16 cases of the virus, taking the area's total during the whole pandemic up to 5,831.
In the North Yorkshire County Council area, there have beeen a further 105 cases recorded. However, North Yorkshire's rate has dropped slightly by almost three to 103.9 people per 100,000.
The weekly data represents the seven days ending five days before the date the latest data is published.
In th East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 69 cases take the area's total up to 10,462.
Across the UK, a further 20,964 cases have been recorded, which take the country's total up to 1,787,783.
