THERE have been three further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 324.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 50 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 289 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 43,537.
Date of death for the deaths recorded in the York trust ranges from December 4 to December 9.
Their families have been informed.