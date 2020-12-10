BOXING Day services are back as a York bus firm sets out its Christmas timetable.

First York is also beginning the roll-out of a Live Chat service on the First Bus App which they say will support customer queries and adds to other digital innovations such a live feed on its app which shows how many seats are free on a bus and the Space Checker tool online that enables journey planning by the hour for quieter days and times to travel.

Normal weekday timetables will operate up to Christmas Eve, when services will reduce from 5pm and finish at 8pm. There are no services on Christmas Day, but a special timetable has been re-introduced for certain services on Boxing Day between 8am and 6pm.

The usual Sunday timetable will operate on Sunday, December 27, and then remain in place with extra morning journeys added from Monday, December 28 to Wednesday, December 30. New Year’s Eve will operate on a Saturday schedule but also have an expanded morning timetable, with services ending between 5pm and 8pm.

No buses will operate on New Year’s Day and from the first weekend of 2021 normal timetables will resume.

Managing Director Marc Bichtemann said: “We want to support a sense of togetherness and normal life at Christmas, so bringing back Boxing Day services is part of achieving that feeling and helping to get customers where they want to be over the holiday period.”

He said the company was seeing a gradual increase in passenger numbers week-on-week since the ending of lockdown and expected this to continue. “We have a full network operating and customers can travel safely with us as they head out for Christmas shopping and other festive activities,” he added.

Full details can be found on a dedicated page of its website here.

First York is also now displaying a message “2021 will be better” as well as Christmas greetings on its destination screens to help lift people’s spirits throughout December. “It is a simple gesture but we’ve had a really positive reaction, which I think comes from all of us looking to the future and now seeing better times ahead. This has been good for the team,” said Marc Bichtemann.

A family of up to two adults and three children can also travel all day with First York and other bus operators for £5.50 throughout December as the price of an All York Family Day ticket has been halved.

“This is a great way to help families be together and experience the city and its festive atmosphere,” added Marc Bichtemann.