SADLY Steve Thompson has been diagnosed with an early onset of dementia.
Unfortunately he is blaming rugby for his condition.
Rugby is, and always will be a contact sport.
For the life of me, I honestly cannot recall news of press gangs roaming the streets, forcing men of a certain physique to play this wonderful game.
All of them went into this sport with their eyes wide open.
Dementia has been with human beings for thousands of years, albeit under different names in the past, and to put the blame squarely on the shoulders of rugby is totally misguided.
All these accusations will only lead to the eventual demise of a wonderful game.
If you have concerns, the answer is simple. Don’t take up the game, but long may it continue.
Mick Horsman,
