A TEAM of cleaners at York Station are working hard to continue to keep thousands of customers in York and the North safe every day on the run up to Christmas.

The team of six sanitation busters in York have worked tirelessly over the past 8 months ensuring that every touch point on the trains and within York Station has been kept clean and safe for customers and key workers.

In total, there are 20 sanitation teams across the North at TransPennine Express (TPE) and the teams have collectively spent more than two years cleaning the trains in just six months to ensure no seat is left unturned in the fight against COVID-19.

With passenger numbers expected to rise throughout the festive period, the cleaners have been channelling their inner elf whilst washing, wiping, scrubbing and sanitising every area within the 100 plus carriages that operate throughout the North.

There’s a rigorous quality control process in place too, Mrs Claus, also known as Emma Teale, Customer Experience Manager at TPE, has been spot checking carriages before customers board for their journey to make sure high hygiene standards are adhered to.

The operation has backed by further support too as TPE recently announced an investment of £1.7 million in an enhanced cleaning programme.

Customer Experience Manager for TransPennine Express Emma Teale said: “I couldn’t be prouder of our team of sanitation saviours in York. We can’t thank them enough for the job they have been doing to help keep our passengers safe during this year.

“We’re thrilled that we can further support the team with a £1.7 million investment that will ensure the creation of local jobs in York.”

Alex Klimowicz, a sanitation buster, said: “Keeping our customers and customers safe is our number one priority and it’s been rewarding to know that we’re helping to achieve that.”

This Christmas, TPE is preparing for festive travel with extra measures in place as well as additional members of staff on hand to provide a little extra support to people at key locations.

Those planning on using the train over the festive period, especially while restrictions are lifted between December 23 and 27, are strongly advised to book ahead online, check before and allow extra time to travel as services are set to be busier than usual.

Tickets can be purchased online via our website or using the TPExpress App where people can now pay using Apple Pay or PayPal. E-tickets are also available allowing customers to use their phone instead of a paper ticket.

Unless exempt, face coverings must be worn at all times on the train and at the station and it’s key that people follow the guidance provided to protect others. More information can be found in TPE’s ‘Keeping you safe’ video and at: tpexpress.co.uk/travelling-with-us