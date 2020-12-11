PUPILS at St Peter’s School are celebrating the end of term with a series of theatrical performances, broadcast virtually for friends and family.
Due to social distancing regulations, the pupils haven’t been able to perform in front of an audience this term.
However, the drama department at the school has pulled out all the stops to ensure that the pupils can still put on a show.
Jeremy Walker, head master of St Peter’s School, said: “Drama at St Peter’s is always a hive of creativity and especially so with this new venture into live streaming.”
“Congratulations to everyone involved and thanks to all who have helped St Peter’s take a fresh step forward with this in new medium.”
Upper Sixth pupils have been working on a 'deconstructed' main school production, which includes two acts featuring the play ‘Elephant’s Graveyard’ and a montage of ‘Songs from the Shows’.
Meanwhile, St Peter’s eight-13 group has been rehearsing for a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Despite disruptions to the rehearsal schedule, the pupils have successfully stage managed the production, complete with costumes, sound and lighting.
And the school’s two-eight group has also been performing nativities and Christmas plays virtually over the last two weeks.