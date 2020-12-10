A YORK landlord is trying to help save Christmas for two children after their presents were delivered to him accidentally.
Jason Hawkins, who runs the Three Tuns in Coppergate, said that on opening a parcel delivered to his pub it was apparent there had been a mix up somewhere.
He said that inside there were three Christmas presents wrapped and labelled for 'Alex' and 'Eric' from what appeared to be their grandparents, 'Nana Bear' and 'Grandad Tony.'
"The wrapping is Spiderman paper, hence my assumption it's children," he said.
"I've contacted the delivery company but they have point blank refused to deal with it, saying it's not their problem.
"The parcel has had a new delivery address put on wrongly, as it has the same tracking number as a parcel I had ordered and was also delivered today."
He said the box appeared to have been sent from Oxford and he appealed for any family with two children called Alex and Eric, perhaps with grandparents in Oxford, to get in touch by phoning 01904 673097.
"Nobody wants to see children not get their presents, especially at Christmas," he added.