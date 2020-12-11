York is home to some truly luxe properties.

However, if you want to live in a multi-bedroom mansion you are going to need a hefty bank balance.

Luckily, the largest ever EuroMillions jackpot worth an estimated £175million is up for grabs tonight- have you got your ticket?

If you win the lottery, these home should be among the first you view as they would be fantastic places to live.

Here are five of the most expensive and luxurious homes in York- which one would you live in if you won big on the lottery?

Tadcaster Road, The Mount

£2,450,000

Tadcaster Road property (Photo: Zoopla)

If you came into a large sum of money, this luxe Victorian villa house should be at the top of your viewing list.

The property has a whopping six bedrooms and six bathrooms to choose from.

The house has been occupied by the same family for 20 years and they have followed a ‘no expense spared’ renovation in recent years.

The living room (Photo: Zoopla)

Even the gardens have been thoughtfully designed, and they contain an abundance of shrubs and trees.

Also outside is a separate summer house and a large, secluded patio area.

Bishopthorpe Road

£1,385,000

This luxe flat would be a dream to live in (Photo: Zoopla)

Who says you have to buy a house with your lotto winnings?

This four bedroom penthouse is just as luxe as any other house and it is perfect for a contemporary buyer.

The master bedroom opens up into a large en suite bathrooms and the other three bedrooms are still a great size.

A peek inside (Photo: Zoopla)

Interior designers helped to decorate the space, finishing it to an “exceptionally” high standard.

Outside, there is a terraced area where the new owner can enjoy panoramic views of the countryside.

Clifton

£1,295,000

The Clifton property (Photo: Zoopla)

This property has a lot of charm and history.

It is a Grade II listed building which dates back to the 17th century.

The property is known locally as ‘the Nell Gwynne house’, since it was rumoured that Charles II mistress stayed here when he visited the city.

While it has still retained many of it’s original features, such as intricately detailed fireplaces and an 18th Century corner cupboard, it has also been modernised to suit the preferences of a contemporary buyer.

The bedroom (Photo: Zoopla)

The house has five bedrooms, all of which are generously sized.

Outside, the garden is a sun trap and there is a patioed area to enjoy in the summer months.

The garden also features a waterfall formed from stone salvaged from Hull City Hall.

Precentors Court

£1,550,000

This elegant seven bedroom property would be well-deserving of your lottery money.

It is situated in the shadow of York Minster and boasts many period features.

As soon as you enter the property, the grandeur of the property is made apparent by the central staircase and spacious living areas.

The kitchen is the perfect space to entertain family and guests, as it is a large room that benefits from a breakfast bar.

If the house wasn’t big enough on its own, there is also a one bedroom self-contained studio which can be used as a guest room or as a space to rent out.

Hobgate, Acomb

£1,300,000

Is this your idea of a dream home? (Photo:Rightmove)

If you love contemporary homes then take a look inside this luxe property.

The five bedroom house was constructed in 2008 and is described as the ideal family home.

The builders and designers made full use of the space available and the clever design of the house meant it was awarded with a Local Authority Building Control Excellence Award.

The master bedroom (Photo:Rightmove)

A lot of technology is built into the home, including smart lighting, underfloor heating and integrated music systems.

The ground floor has an open plan design, complete with a sun room and plant room.

All five bedrooms are double and benefit from en suite facilities; the master bedroom has its own sizable balcony, a study and a gallery which overlooks the ground floor and garden.

What would you buy if you won the lottery? Let us know in the comments.