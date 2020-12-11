ENGLAND’S oldest living convent has launched a celebration of angels this Christmas - with a special thanks to one angel in particular.

The Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre in Blossom Street, York, is paying homage to the Archangel Michael, who according to official records saved the convent from a violent mob attack by appearing above the doorway in 1696.

As a mark of thanks for his protection, and to celebrate the choirs of angels, the Bar Convent has created "an uplifting and meaningful Christmas experience".

Sister Ann Stafford, Superior, said: “What is so special about angels is that they can carry meaning for people of all ages and backgrounds; from faith, love and comfort to strength, protection and guardianship. These are qualities that, this year, more than ever, we wanted to highlight and celebrate.

“Angels play a crucial role in the history of the Bar Convent, in particular, Archangel Michael. The archangel is recorded to have appeared before a mob who were determined, after many attempts, to finally cause destruction to the house. Following this appearance, the crowds dispersed and there were no further attacks of this kind ever made on the house again.

“With activities throughout the building, all dedicated to angels, visitors can discover more about our history, our art and architecture and enjoy an uplifting and meaningful experience in the presence of angels this Christmas."

The windows of the Bar Convent’s Grade 1 listed building are adorned with angels, bearing a prayer or a message sent from people of all ages and backgrounds, from different parts of the world.

Examples of messages include: “I wish for coronavirus to end" and “for the NHS workers”.

Guests are invited to add their own Angel to a tree in the 18th century Hidden Chapel.