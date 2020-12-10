FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a blaze at an allotments in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called at just before 6am today to Low Moor Allotments in Kilburn Road in York.

A spokesman for the force said that on arrival they found a shed was on fire.

He said: "A crew attended a shed measuring approx 2mx5m on fire which was reported by a passerby.

"Crews used a hose reel jet to put the fire out, which it is believed had been burning for some time."