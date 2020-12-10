HOSPITAL chiefs have been handed a cash boost of nearly £3.5 million from the Government to fund urgent maintenance work.
The cash is part of £1.5 billion capital funding announced by the Prime Minister in the summer to help the NHS "build back better".
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust will receive £3,496,000 to fund 21 projects across hospital sites.
A trust spokesperson said: “We are delighted that the trust has received these additional funds, which will allow us to invest in a programme of back log maintenance works to improve our estate buildings and supporting infrastructure."
Projects include replacing the flooring along the main corridor at York Hospital, an urgent roof replacement at Scarborough Hospital and the replacement of two boilers at Malton Hospital. Windows will be replaced across all sites, and new air handling units installed at York, Scarborough and Bridlington.
The spokesperson added: "These are just some off the many improvements we will be making in the coming months for the benefit of our patients, visitors and staff.”
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the maintenance projects will deliver "immediate benefits".