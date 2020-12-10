DOUBLE Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes is to be honoured by the University of York in the New Year.

Dame Kelly will join classical trumpeter Alison Balsom and Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience Nancy Kanwisher in being presented with honorary doctorates during online graduation ceremonies in January.

A university spokeswoman said Dame Kelly was one of the UK’s most popular and inspiring athletes, who still held British records in the 600m and 800m.

"She is a double Olympic and two-time Commonwealth champion, and a multi-medallist at Commonwealth European and World Championships," she said.

"After winning Gold in both the 800m and 1500m at the Athens Olympics in 2004, she won BBC Sports Personality of the Year, European Athlete of the Year, World Athlete of the Year and was honoured with Dame Commander of the British Empire.

"At 17, Dame Kelly joined the British Army, becoming a fully qualified HGV driver and Physical Training Instructor during an army career spanning 10 years. She was awarded an MBE for services to the British Army in 1998. In 2018, Dame Kelly was appointed Honorary Colonel of the Royal Armoured Corps, marking her return to the army. Approved by Her Majesty the Queen, the accolade makes her the only Colonel Dame in the World.

"Dame Kelly is passionate about raising awareness of mental health issues and is a trained Mental Health First Aider. She is also the Founder and President of the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, a sports charity which supports disadvantaged young people using the unique skills of world class athletes to engage, enable and empower."

She said Alison Balsom OBE was an award-winning classical trumpeter who had performed at venues across the globe with some of the greatest conductors and orchestras of our time, who collaborated with some of the world’s leading chamber ensembles and soloists.

She said Nancy Kanwisher, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge (USA), had produced a string of important findings in the vision sciences, using brain imaging and behavioural testing to study how visual areas of the human brain contribute to our perception of the world.