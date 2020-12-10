AN appeal has gone out after a burglary.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened in Manor Road in Knaresborough at 7pm on Saturday, December 5 when someone attempted to gain entry into a property.
A spokesman for the police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about a male who was wearing all black clothing with a hood around Manor Road at the time of the offence.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Geeta Maharjan. You can also email geeta.maharjan2@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200221213.
