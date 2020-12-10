CORONAVIRUS vaccinations will start at seven sites across York and North Yorkshire from next week.

Amanda Bloor, of the North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said hospital vaccination hubs will be complemented by services in GP surgeries and community venues.

She said more details on where the jabs will be available will be released in the coming days, but sources have told The Press that vaccines will be administered from next week at the former Askham Bar Park & Ride site off Moor Lane, York.

Ms Bloor said priority would be given to people aged over 80, care home workers and front-line NHS staff, but people would need to be patients as vaccination would take place over a number of months, with ‘the vast majority’ next year.

She said patients would be contacted with a personal invitation to attend for a vaccine. "Please do not contact your local practice or hospital to ask for an appointment for a vaccination and please do not turn up," she said. "The NHS will proactively contact individuals."

She understood that a number of people were really anxious to get the vaccine as soon as possible but plans were being put in place to do that as quickly and as safely as possible.

She said there were 'enormous' logistical challenges and a significant amount of planning was needed.