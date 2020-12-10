A SUPERMARKET chain with a store in York is keeping its doors closed on Boxing Day to thank staff for their work throughout the pandemic.

The move by Asda follows the decision by other major retailers, such as Marks & Spencer and Pets at Home, to close on December 26, with unions pressing for other major supermarkets to do the same.

Asda confirmed that all of its shops would close for two days over the Christmas holiday.

In a message to staff, chief executive Roger Burnley said: "This has been a challenging year and you have all done an incredible job, continuing to serve our customers and communities while juggling so many other commitments.

"But it's also been challenging from a personal perspective as we have not been able to spend time with our families and friends, which has been hard for us all.

"This is of course our busiest time of year but it was important for us to give as many of you as possible the opportunity to spend this time with those loved ones that you may not have not seen for many months so, uniquely for this year, we will not reopen our stores until 27 December."

The GMB union welcomed the move which followed their calls for Asda to 'allow keyworker heroes family time over the Christmas period'.

However, Roger Jenkins, GMB national officer, said: "It's a shame this is not extra holiday - workers will have to book a day of their annual leave entitlement.

"But it's a step in the right direction and GMB now calls on the rest of the retail sector to follow suit and repay these key workers with a chance to spend Boxing Day with their loved ones."