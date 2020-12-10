A NORTH Yorkshire hospice’s festive ‘Light up a Life’ appeal is well under way – with heartfelt messages of love and remembrance now on display.

At this time of year, Saint Catherine’s would usually hold a number of Light up a Life services across the local area.

However, with this not possible due to Covid-19 restrictions, organisers came up with an alternative way of bringing supporters together in remembrance during the festive season.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “This year, instead of displaying and blessing baubles at our services, we have asked supporters to write a special message or dedication on our Light up a Life baubles to be displayed in our 11 charity shop windows.

“This is a way of bringing everyone together in remembrance and creating poignant and meaningful displays on the run-up to Christmas. The response so far has been wonderful – and there is still time to take part if people would like to get involved.”

The Light up a Life appeal aims to raise much-needed funds to ensure that no family is left without support at the time when they need it the most.

Saint Catherine’s shops are open from Wednesday to Saturday, 10.30am to 3.30pm. All shops have undergone changes and rigorous checks to ensure they are Covid-safe.

If you would like to make a donation online, visit: https://bit.ly/2VYXiyk