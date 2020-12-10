A FORMER York City rower is currently taking on the “row of his life,” as he is attempting to cross the Atlantic ocean.

David Bruce, who grew up in Yorkshire, was once a York City junior rower.

He is now serving as a Royal Marine, which he joined in 2013, when he switched over to marathon style kayaking.

Now, he has set himself the mammoth task of rowing across the Atlantic Ocean, alongside three other rowers, one a serving marine, Sam Edwards and two veterans, Juniour Mcilhiney and Will Schweppe.

The brave team are attempting to row from Gran Canaria to Barbados, which equates to over 2,000 miles, meaning they will spend Christmas and New Year at sea.

They started their staggering journey on December 5 and have travelled over 450km already.

They are hoping to raise funds for the Cockleshell Endeavour charity, named after the famous Cockleshell Heroes of the Second World War.

The charity pairs serving marines with veterans wounded in body or mind for endurance water sport events, to help them regain personal equilibrium and readjust to ordinary life.

This is not the first time David has given up his time to raise vital funds for the charity.

He has also completed the non-stop Devizes-Westminster canoe race, which is over 100 miles and lasted for 20 hours, as well as the Yukon River Quest, a 444 mile kayak race in grizzly bear country, which he completed in July last year.

The rowers have raised over £12,500 for the charity so far and hope to raise more if they can.

If you wish to support their efforts, visit: https://bit.ly/39UrCCn

You can also track the team’s challenge on their website at: https://bit.ly/2IwKWu1