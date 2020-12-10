AN INDOOR racing centre in York has reopened its doors again following the second national lockdown.

Families and household bubbles have been back on track at York MotorSports Village (YMSV) enjoying the various timed practice sessions and race events on offer such as the popular, seasonal 'Santa's Slay Ride'.

As the sport requires the use of protective equipment, when coming out of the first lockdown YMSV invested in a professional ozone sanitising unit, which has been well received by customers.

Every customer receives helmets and suits that have been cleaned after every single use, so are always fresh for them to wear.

Details of the unit and how it works can be viewed on centre's website: ymsv.co.uk.

Customers are also welcome to visit during opening hours to see the unit working.

YMSV general manager Phil Hannington said: "Naturally customers have been concerned about the way in which our equipment is managed, and the Klenz unit we have invested in is at the very top of the range for sanitisation and is the same unit used by many professional and emergency services.

"It was important that we sourced the best available before we could consider reopening, which has resulted in very positive feedback from our customers."

YMSV is located on Kathryn Avenue, Monks Cross.