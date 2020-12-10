A NEW apartment block could be built off Bishopthorpe Road in York, near the Chocolate Works development.
The plans would see around 73 retirement apartments built on the car park opposite The Residence.
Developer McCarthy and Stone is launching a week-long consultation on the plans - starting tomorrow.
And a live online workshop takes place on December 15.
The scheme would create an apartment block with 24-hour care services, a "bistro-style" restaurant and guest suite. The building would also have a lift to all floors.
Ian Wilkins, managing director at McCarthy and Stone, said: “Our plans provide a fantastic opportunity to deliver much-needed specialist retirement living... accommodation in York.
"The site is ideally located for people to access local shops and services with good public transport links across the wider region.
“We’re proposing a sensitive design that respects the local area."
He added: "We want to hear your views before we finalise our planning application.
"I’d encourage people to go online and view the virtual exhibition where they’ll be able to complete our online feedback form.”
Find out more and have your say on the plans from tomorrow until December 18 by visiting mccarthyandstoneconsultation.co.uk/york or sign up for the live workshop which takes place on December 15 from 1pm to 5pm to ask questions.
If you are unable to make the event or view the plans online call the developer on freephone 0800 298 7040.
