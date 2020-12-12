A DRESS made out of wallpaper has been created by two female York designers - and will be on show in the city over the festive period.

Earlier this year, Leanne Corrine Pollard and Antonia Houston united their creative skills in interiors and fashion and created a dress made entirely from wallpaper to celebrate York Fashion Week.

However when Covid struck, York Fashion Week had to be cancelled - like many other events in the city.

The wallpaper dress in Barley Hall

But after seeing the gown, Barley Hall – York’s medieval townhouse hidden in a snickleway between Stonegate and Grape Lane – offered to display the dress in the historic Great Hall over the festive period.

York wallpaper designer Leanne, from Hattie Lloyd Home, said: "Antonia and I are so excited about the dress being displayed at Barley Hall.

"By accident, the dress does have a real medieval feel, and as soon as we put the dress in The Great Hall, it was as if the dress and the beautifully decorated hall were made for each other.

Details about the unique dress in Barley Hall

"Barley Hall has an exceptional festive ambience, and the design of the dress is adding grandeur to the room where celebrations have taken place for hundreds of years. We are honoured to see the dress here."

Paul Ruxton, manager of Barley Hall, said: "Christmas was the most indulgent festival of the year in medieval times, with feasting continuing for the full 12 days of Christmas following the very sombre period of Advent.

Leanne Pollard with her wallpaper dress

"Everything from table displays to the way food was presented was designed to showcase the wealth and generosity of the host, and this gown is a superb contemporary example of style – it looks perfect within our festive displays, and we look forward to our visitors taking a closer look while it is here.”

Leanne describes how the dress was made. "The wallpaper was cut with a bespoke pattern that Antonia made especially - just like she would for a dress made of fabric.

"Her main ambition was to celebrate the wallpaper and the print and rebel against the urge to mimic a fabric appearance.

"She used a mix of methods, and believe it or not; she used a sewing machine to bring the corset together, without ripping the wallpaper.

"Antonia then completed the rest using lots of glue and staples. You can see where the pleats have been made by folding and layering the paper and Antonia has used her hands; scrunching the skirt and trail to give a beautiful gathered, ruffle effect."

The dress on display - visitors can see it at Barley Hall

The wallpaper is from Leanne's Bee Bloom design. She added: "Bee Bloom was inspired last May by a trip to Goddard's House in York when spending time in the beautiful gardens. The spring flowers were out for the first time and bees where zooming around. It was the moment when you sigh in relief that winter is over. I sat down and sketched a bee on to a napkin whilst enjoying a cream tea and Prosecco".

Fact file

Antonia Houston

Antonia Houston is a Northern Irish fashion designer based in York. Professionally trained, Antonia creates bridal wear and couture fashion. She headlined York Fashion Week 2018 with her Yorkshire Dandy Collection.

To see more of Antonia Houston Fashion visit antoniahoustoncouture.com

Hattie Lloyd Home

Leanne Corinne Pollard is a textile designer who creates wallpaper for her business Hattie Lloyd Home, which is based in York. Leanne's ambition is to 'Bring the world into your home' as her designs are inspired by travels near and far.

Find out more at: hattielloyd.com

Barley Hall

Barley Hall, once home to the Priors of Nostell and a Lord Mayor of York, is known as 'York's Hidden Gem' as it is hidden away within the cobbled streets of Coffee Yard down a secret-style alley which is accessed from Stonegate or Grape Lane.

Barley Hall is now open and accepting online bookings, with reduced capacity to comply with social distancing restrictions, allowing lots of space and time for visitors.

Book online: barleyhall.co.uk/book-your-visit/