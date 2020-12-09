YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has dropped again, meaning it is getting closer to the Tier 1 mark in the Government's system.
The latest figures from Public Health England show that the weekly rate in the City of York Council area has dropped by almost two, taking it down to 58.4 people per 100,000.
If the rate continues to drop, this could result in York moving from Tier 2 into Tier 1 when the Government review the country's system and tier list next week on December 16.
Although the rate has dropped, new cases of the virus continue to be recorded. The data shows that there have been a further 19 cases recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total up to 5,815.
In North Yorkshire, a further 103 cases have been recorded, taking the area's total over 14,000 up to 14,099. North Yorkshire's weekly rate has also increased to 106.6 people per 100,000.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 65 cases take the area's total up to 10,393.
Across the UK, a further 16,578 cases take the country's total up to 1,766,819.
